Ranking the Biggest Threats to the Kansas City Chiefs' Hopes of Repeating

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Can any team stop the NFL's reigning champions?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered a game-winning drive over the Las Vegas Raiders to lead his team to 9-1 last Sunday. He's also in the conversation for a second league MVP with 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions for the season.

Aside from the Raiders, who handed the Chiefs their only loss of the year in Week 5, a handful of clubs can thwart the league's first repeat championship run since the New England Patriots' reign between 2003 and 2004. These squads can compete offensively, and some of them provide challenges defensively as well.

The Chiefs will have a steep hill to climb. Who's standing in their way? We'll take a look at five teams that could ruin Kansas City's pathway to back-to-back titles.

This isn't a ranking of the top squads leaguewide; rather, it's a look at clubs that match up favorably with the Chiefs.

You'll notice a common thread. All the selections have a top-10 scoring offense capable of keeping pace with Kansas City's explosive unit and breaking through a defense that allows the seventh-fewest points.