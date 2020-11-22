Dwight Howard Thanks Lakers in Instagram Post After Signing Contract with 76ers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dwight Howard took to Instagram on Sunday to thank the Los Angeles Lakers for his one-season return to the franchise after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"La thank you. It was truly a pleasure being back in la. And winning a championship," Howard wrote. "I am very grateful to the Buss family, the Rambis family, the Pelinka’s and the entire laker organization. Lakernation. I love you Thank you for your support all year. This season was filled with emotion and you guys stood strong with us all year. To my bro’s. We overcame a lot and won together. Thank you for the great memories we shared this season. I am forever grateful. We will always be champs. Nobody can take that away from us."

Howard was seemingly set to return to the Lakers for the 2020-21 season, only for the deal to fall apart on a miscommunication, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The eight-time All-Star immediately pivoted into a deal with the Sixers, reuniting him with former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Howard averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season, returning to the Lakers six years after leaving the franchise via free agency after an aborted one-year tenure at the height of his talents. He drew praise from teammates for fitting into the culture of the team after wearing out his welcome in several stops during his career.

This will be the sixth different franchise Howard has played for over the last six seasons. He's expected to serve as the primary backup for Joel Embiid.