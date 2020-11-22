Bulls Rumors: Latest on Potential Zach LaVine Trade, Kemba Walker and More

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls didn't enter the 2020 offseason with any salary cap to speak of but it is still a pivotal offseason as new vice preside of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley take over their first offseason.

The pair have had a couple of big decisions to make since taking office in the Windy City. The biggest of which might be what to do with the No. 4 pick in the draft. The two made a splash by springing the first surprise of draft night when they took Patrick Williams out of Florida State.

As usual, the post-draft rumors can give us a glimpse into the decision-making process and what's next for a franchise. That is especially true for the Williams pick as the rumor mill shows just how much the Bulls coveted their new forward and they weren't the only ones.

Then there's the matter of Zach LaVine. The scoring guard has been at the center of trade speculation in the past. With the peak of player movement season in full effect, his name is once again getting churned out by the rumor mill.

Here's the latest draft night chatter and LaVine trade talk.