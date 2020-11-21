Lakers News: Latest on Montrezl Harrell Contract, Dwight Howard Tweet, More

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The addition of the 27-year old Schroder was an exciting start to the Lakers offseason, as he's nearing his prime and expected to replace the 34-year-old Rajon Rondo. However, the Lakers weren't done injecting youth into their lineup, as the team is reportedly set to sign reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year, $19 million deal, agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Harrell averaged 18.6 point and 7.1 rebounds per game in 63 regular season games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. The 26-year-old center is a high-energy player who loves to get to the rim and isn't afraid to mix it up in the paint. His rough-and-tumble style will make a nice contrast with the smooth, sublime post-play of Anthony Davis.

Harrell did struggle at times in the playoff bubble, averaging a dismal 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in the Clippers series against the Denver Nuggets, but that apparently wasn't enough to scare off the Lakers, who will be using their mid-level exception on the Louisville product. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor thinks he will fit in nicely with the Lakers playmakers:



"Harrell feasted in the pick-and-roll with Lou Williams and Kawhi; now he’s about to get Schröder and LeBron feeding him the ball. LeBron is obviously one of the greatest playmakers in the history of basketball, and Schröder isn’t too shabby either. The 27-year-old new addition throws on-target lobs to his rim-runners, and looks most comfortable passing in transition."

Harrell's move from the Clippers to the Lakers also adds some fun drama and intrigue to an intra-city rivalry that has never been more relevant than it is right now.

While we're on the topic of signings, the Lakers also appear to be on the verge of bringing in shooting guard Wes Matthews per sources for The Athletic's Shams Charania. However, neither Matthews nor his agent have confirmed the move, so it remains a rumor for now.