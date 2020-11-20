Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Montrezl Harrell's $19M Contract

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed ex-Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year, $19 million-plus contract. Harrell's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed the details to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

L.A. is using its mid-level exception on Harrell, whose two-year deal includes an option for the second season, per Wojnarowski.

Harrell, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Clips. Here's a look at how the Lakers' projected roster shakes out with him in the mix.

A note that the Lakers only have nine players under contract presuming Anthony Davis re-signs after declining his player option, so the 2020-21 roster listed below is not final.

Starting Lineup

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Wesley Matthews



SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis (free agent)

C: Montrezl Harrell

Bench: PG Alex Caruso, C JaVale McGee, SG Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma

Adding the 26-year-old Harrell is a fantastic steal for the Lakers, who grabbed the NBA's best reserve.

His high energy and remarkable offensive efficiency would be a great fit on any team, and he makes the Lakers far more dangerous in their quest for back-to-back championships. The five-year veteran has notably shot 61.4 percent over his career.

He also provides excellent insurance in case Davis has to miss time because of injury. In addition, he provides another excellent scoring option.

L.A. added Dennis Schroder (18.9 points per game) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the team will welcome back Kyle Kuzma (12.8 points per contest). Bringing Harrell into the mix decreases the scoring load on Davis and James even more, which can only benefit the team.

Harrell will be tasked with filling out frontcourt minutes vacated by center Dwight Howard, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Lakers must now figure out how to fill the rest of their roster with many of their players from last year entering free agency, but their offseason is off to a great start.