Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free AgentsNovember 21, 2020
The NBA is in the middle of an unprecedented offseason that'll be crammed into a very tight fit.
Free agency tipped off Friday. And the opening night of the regular season is December 22, just over a month away. How can teams assemble rosters, hold training camps and be ready for meaningful games in just a few weeks?
Well, for starters, identifying and signing free agents quickly is key.
And that's exactly what happened Friday. For a running tab on all the action, go here. To know who the best available players are, scroll below.
But first, a word on how those players were selected.
Predicting the future is next to impossible, but recent numbers give us some indication of how players will perform next season.
Age is a factor as well. If two players with similar size, stats and skillsets hit the market and one is five years younger than the other, he may have an edge (unless a specific team is looking for experience).
Versatility is also key. As the NBA continues to lean into positionless basketball, players who can guard multiple positions, hit threes and create a little have gained value. The league still has specialists, but a well-rounded base of skills is becoming increasingly important.
Anthony Davis
Few free-agency classes across history featured as obvious a No. 1 as 2020's Anthony Davis.
Just now on the verge of his prime, Davis is a 27-year-old big with almost no discernible weaknesses. He can defend all over the floor, clean the glass and carry an offense from the post or the extended mid-range. Over the last two seasons, he's even shown burgeoning playmaking and three-point shooting.
As he continues to grow, Davis has a chance to become the best player in the NBA during the life of his next NBA contract, which will almost certainly be with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers," Shams Charania wrote for The Athletic. "Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, will hold meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the situation and the contract term that is most sensible for Davis."
Considering the fact that AD will have 10 years of service in two seasons, a deal that allows him to reenter free agency in 2022 makes the most sense. Then, he'll have access to the 35-percent-of-the-cap max deal that decade-long veterans can sign.
Brandon Ingram
After three seasons of flashes from Brandon Ingram, it all came together in Year 4. His length, playmaking ability and jump shooting coalesced toward 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 threes in his first run with the New Orleans Pelicans.
And that breakout just happened to occur in the last season of Ingram's rookie contract, making him the most coveted restricted free agent in the 2020 class.
Prying him away from the Pelicans will likely be difficult, no matter how badly suitors want him. New Orleans can match any offer sheet he signs, and a long-term top two of Ingram and Zion Williamson is on the track to perennial playoff appearances.
They didn't play much together this season, due to Williamson's delayed debut, but teams had a whale of a time containing them when they did.
In the 901 possessions in which the two young stars shared the floor, the Pelicans were plus-9.9 points per 100 possessions (95th percentile). Add fellow youngster Lonzo Ball to that mix and the net rating climbs to plus-13.1 (98th percentile).
With Ingram scoring from the perimeter, Williamson dominating inside and Ball engineering possessions and leading charges in transition, this trio has a chance to be one of the league's best in the near future. Regardless of the price tag, New Orleans will be hesitant to forfeit that future.
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward's tenure with the Boston Celtics hasn't been quite what was expected when he was signed to a four-year, $128 million deal in 2017.
His first season there was spoiled by the opening-night broken leg. Then, 2018-19 almost felt like a rehab year. By the time 2019-20 rolled around, Kemba Walker was on the roster, Jayson Tatum was ready to be the No. 1 and Jaylen Brown's development was speeding up.
Hayward was relegated to fourth on the team (among rotation players) in usage.
Despite taking a step (or a few) back in terms of his role over the course of his current contract, Hayward had a quietly solid season in time for free agency.
He was top 40 in box plus/minus ("...a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference) and averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 threes per 75 possessions, with a true shooting percentage three points above the league average.
Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Karl-Anthony Towns were the only players in the league who matched those averages. KAT was the only one who did it with a higher true shooting percentage.
Now that Hayward has opted out of the last year of his contract, his point forward abilities figure to be in pretty high demand.
Fred VanVleet
Ever an example of the "bet on yourself" cliche, Fred VanVleet broke out in his first season as a full-time starter with averages of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 2.7 threes.
Now, he has a chance to cash in as unrestricted free agent in a class that lacks superstar power.
If a team is looking for a gritty, playoff-experienced point guard who can defend, distribute and hit threes, VanVleet is a good bet.
He's not without weaknesses, though. As the game continues to trend positionless, VanVleet's size (6'1") could become a problem as part of a starting five. Plenty of teams now deploy wing-sized 1s who put VanVleet at a natural disadvantage.
VanVleet has also posted below-average true shooting percentages in three of his four (and each of the last two) seasons. A combination of usage and inefficiency like his requires hyper-efficient teammates to make up the gap.
The looks he can create for bigger teammates helps on that front, though. And VanVleet's numbers when he played without Kyle Lowry this season (21.8 points and 7.7 assists per 75 possessions, with a 58.9 true shooting percentage) suggest he's ready to take on a bigger playmaking role.
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Bogdan Bogdanovic was ostensibly off the market for about 48 hours from Monday to Wednesday. He was originally reported to be headed to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a sign-and-trade. Thing is, the "sign" part of that equation wasn't supposed to happen till November 20, when free agency opened.
Without getting Bogdanovic to sign, the move fell through. And now he is officially available.
And though he may be a bit older than many realize (already 28), Bogdanovic is a solid, multipositional shooter and playmaker who can add some punch to an offense.
In 2019-20, he averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 threes per 75 possessions, with a true shooting percentage right at the league's average.
As a secondary playmaker attacking the opposition's second- or third-best perimeter defender, Bogdanovic (restricted free agent) could very well build on those numbers as he plays through his prime and during this contract.
Hassan Whiteside
Playing with Damian Lillard has its perks, as Hassan Whiteside should now be able to attest.
In 2019-20, he posted career bests in true shooting percentage, offensive box plus/minus and individual offensive rating.
His basic numbers leap off the screen, too: 18.5 points, 16.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per 75 possessions.
Most importantly, the Portland Trail Blazers were better (a lot better, actually) when Whiteside was on the floor. He bought into a role that called for less usage than he got in the past, but he still defended with the effort and intensity needed to be a clear plus on that end.
Gone were the days of block-chasing and occasionally moping up and down the floor. In Portland, Whiteside was a legitimate defensive anchor and rim-rolling weapon.
If he can maintain the kind of focus he had in 2019-20, he should help whichever team signs him this offseason.
Serge Ibaka
You can sort of chart the evolution of NBA basketball by simply looking at the statistical trajectory of Serge Ibaka's career.
He took six total threes in his first three seasons, and he led the league in total blocks during four of his first five campaigns. In 2019-20, just over a decade after he started, Ibaka attempted 3.3 threes per game and saw his block average dip below one for the first time in his career.
The ability to pull bigger defenders away from the paint has become critically important for plenty of offenses around the league, and Ibaka can do that.
Moving away from the rim hasn't adversely impacted his rebounding, either. His 16.1 rebounding percentage in each of the last two seasons is the highest mark he's posted since 2010-11.
Paul Millsap
Injuries subdued Paul Millsap's impact a bit over the course of his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, but his well-rounded contributions still made him a clear plus.
During that stretch, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were the only players in the NBA who matched or exceeded Millsap's per-possession averages for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
He turns 36 in February, though. Conducting injury maintenance and monitoring playing time are going to be important for whichever team rosters him next.
Nerlens Noel
Backing up Steven Adams with the Oklahoma City Thunder has limited Nerlens Noel's playing time, but he has certainly made the most of his minutes.
Since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Noel has averaged 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.0 steals per 75 possessions with a 66.0 true shooting percentage that's nearly 10 points above the league average of 56.2.
Even as the league increasingly relies on centers to provide shooting and playmaking, a top-flight athlete like Noel can be a plus by protecting the rim on one end and diving to it on the other.
De'Anthony Melton
There's a fair amount of projection at work with this placement, but De'Anthony Melton has already shown enough defensively and as a playmaker to suggest he can be a plus on both sides of the floor.
This season, he averaged 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per 75 possessions. If the restricted free agent becomes even average as a shooter (he's a long way off right now), he's a game-changer.
Even with a 28.6 three-point percentage and a 46.4 two-point percentage, his plus-10.4 net rating swing ranked in the 94th percentile.
11-15
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is fresh off a title run with the Los Angeles Lakers in which he averaged double figures and shot 37.8 percent from three in the playoffs.
The 6'5" KCP isn't quite as big as prototypical three-and-D wings, but he can be trusted to spend time on both point guards and shooting guards.
Marc Gasol turns 36 in January, but his passing ability and defensive savvy should help him be a net plus for at least a couple more seasons.
In 2019-20, the Toronto Raptors were plus-10.1 points per 100 possessions with Gasol on the floor and plus-3.7 with him off.
Harry Giles
It's relatively rare for a team to give up on a player with Harry Giles' pedigree after just two seasons. He's only 22 years old, and he actually showed some flashes as a playmaking big in 2019-20.
Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per 75 possessions with an above-average true shooting percentage.
DeMarcus Cousins
A torn Achilles ended DeMarcus Cousins' 2017-18 after 48 games. He came back from that injury for 30 games in 2018-19, but a torn ACL eliminated all of last season.
Still, the 30-year-old 5 who could've been described as "lumbering" even before the injury woes is reportedly drawing interest from teams around the league.
He isn't likely to ever post the kind of gaudy numbers he did earlier in his career, but sheer size and underrated passing ability could make him a positive contributor going forward.
Jae Crowder
At 6'6", Jae Crowder is a bit undersized for his ideal role (the combo forward who can guard all over the floor), but he makes up for it with tenacity.
When his three-pointer is falling, as it was in the bubble and the first two rounds of the playoffs, he's exactly the kind of glue guy plenty of teams could use.
16-20
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted a career low in minutes per game, but he may have rehabbed his value a bit in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors.
The 6'6", multipositional forward showed a greater willingness to defend and averaged more assists per possession than he ever has before.
Juancho Hernangomez
In theory, Juancho Hernangomez is sort of a Davis Bertans-lite. At 6'9", he commands bigger defenders. And his three-point stroke pulls those bigs away from the paint. He just didn't have too many chances to show it with the Denver Nuggets.
After he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though, Hernangomez averaged 12.9 points and 2.1 threes (while shooting 42.0 percent from deep) in 29.4 minutes.
The sample size was only 14 games, but you could clearly the see the fit for Hernangomez as a spacer on the flank of a pick-and-roll.
Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo turns 35 in February and hasn't had an above-average box plus/minus since 2015-16. Those are based on regular-season numbers, though.
In the playoffs, Rondo can still somehow access another level of play that's reminiscent of his early years. His passing, basketball IQ and occasional threes have a knack for showing up in big moments.
Dario Saric
Dario Saric showed loads of promise as a playmaking and shooting 4 in his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's struggled to live up to it since then.
Still, at 26, the restricted free agent is not exactly over the hill. He has plenty of time to get more consistent as a shooter, defender and passer. Whatever team signs him will be betting on that possibility.
Kyle O'Quinn
Kyle O'Quinn has spent much of his career as a third-string center who's struggled to find consistent minutes. He's generally productive when he makes it onto the floor, though.
Over the last three seasons, he's recorded a 2.6 box plus/minus and averages of 14.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per 75 possessions.
21-25
Chris Boucher
Though he's heading into just his fourth NBA season, restricted free agent Chris Boucher will turn 28 in January. In 2019-20, he got his first chance to showcase his talent in a somewhat consistent role.
And he was pretty productive, averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per 75 possessions.
Willie Cauley-Stein
After something of a two-season breakout in 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Sacramento Kings, in which he averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.6 minutes, Willie Cauley-Stein saw his playing time and responsibilities decrease for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in 2019-20.
He's only 27 years old, though. The drop-off likely isn't age-related. And if a team is looking for a rim roller who can also pass a bit off the bench, WCS checks those boxes.
Noah Vonleh
Noah Vonleh has been in the league for six seasons and has yet to post a single above-average campaign, according to box plus/minus.
Still, he's only 25 years old and 6'10". With career averages of 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per 75 possessions, and a tease at stretch-big ability in 2018-19, he's worth a flier.
Carmelo Anthony
His best days are obviously behind him, and defense will be a massive problem, but Carmelo Anthony just averaged 15.4 points and shot 38.5 percent from three in his age-35 season.
If he's willing to accept something of a heat-check-off-the-bench role, he can still help teams win, as he did the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20.
Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson has had a fairly significant injury history over the last four seasons, but he had a resurgence as a reserve for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
In 17 regular-season games, he averaged 9.5 points in 21.3 minutes and shot 41.3 percent from three. He stayed hot in the playoffs too, when he went 17-of-32 (53.1 percent) from deep.
He'll likely never regain his 2015-16 form, but that run with the Clippers should sell a team on his ability to contribute off the bench.