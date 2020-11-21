Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

0 of 13

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA is in the middle of an unprecedented offseason that'll be crammed into a very tight fit.

Free agency tipped off Friday. And the opening night of the regular season is December 22, just over a month away. How can teams assemble rosters, hold training camps and be ready for meaningful games in just a few weeks?

Well, for starters, identifying and signing free agents quickly is key.

And that's exactly what happened Friday. For a running tab on all the action, go here. To know who the best available players are, scroll below.

But first, a word on how those players were selected.

Predicting the future is next to impossible, but recent numbers give us some indication of how players will perform next season.

Age is a factor as well. If two players with similar size, stats and skillsets hit the market and one is five years younger than the other, he may have an edge (unless a specific team is looking for experience).

Versatility is also key. As the NBA continues to lean into positionless basketball, players who can guard multiple positions, hit threes and create a little have gained value. The league still has specialists, but a well-rounded base of skills is becoming increasingly important.