Grading Every 2020 NBA Free-Agency SigningNovember 20, 2020
Grading Every 2020 NBA Free-Agency Signing
Press pause on your post-NBA draft takes. Free agency is now beckoning, and it promises to be wild.
If the start of the Association's transaction period is any indication, free agency is actually going to be wilder than wild. Cap space is in short supply, but teams are already flexing their trade muscles, and a smattering of unexpected scenarios continue to bubble toward the surface.
Keeping up with the frantic chain of events yet to come can be overwhelming. Don't sweat it. We're going to be here every step of the way, offering the latest updates and dropping takes galore, all in real time.
So strap in and find your favorite source of caffeine. Free agency is here, and a tumult of surprises, small and seismic, are coming with it.
The Pistons Sign Jahlil Okafor for Reasons We Can't Quite Explain
Another free-agent big man is off the board, and he's headed to...the Pistons!
Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year deal with Detroit, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. We don't yet have the net-value details, but we don't really need them. Okafor won't be making a whole lot.
That doesn't make this move any less of a head-scratcher. The Pistons have Blake Griffin, drafted Isaiah Stewart, traded for Dewayne Dedmon and already locked up Mason Plumlee. They're apparently loading up on all the non-shooting bigs while Christian Wood remains on the market, which makes total sense*.
The sheer low-risk nature of signing Okafor spares Detroit from the absolute lowest grade. He shouldn't earn enough money or command enough minutes to materially impact what the team is doing. But it says a whole lot when that's the silver lining.
(*It makes zero sense.)
Grade: D
San Antonio Makes Nice Value Play with Eubanks
Drew Eubanks will be sticking with the Spurs on a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski. The full value of the contract is worth just under $5.3 million, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
This is a really shrewd signing by San Antonio. Its center depth isn't the greatest even if Jakob Poeltl (restricted) stays put, and it becomes flimsier if a LaMarcus Aldridge trade is ever on the table.
Eubanks flashed a lot of upside after assuming an expanded role in the bubble. Most notably, he moves his feet well enough on the defensive end and shoots a high enough clip from the foul line to be in late-game lineups.
Bagging someone who may be more than just a viable backup center for under $2 million annually is a straight-up bargain.
Grade: A
Detroit Has a "Pistons WYD?" Moment
Mason Plumlee is inking a three-year, $25 million deal with Detroit, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. We're still awaiting word whether the Pistons made this move on purpose.
Look, Plumlee is a quality big man. He hits the glass on both sides of the floor, can finish strongly on rolls to the basket and remains an underrated passer. But the Pistons have Blake Griffin, just traded for Dewayne Dedmon, drafted Isaiah Stewart and retain the ability to re-sign Christian Wood, a combo big who is waaay better than Plumlee.
Adding another center isn't absurd. It also shouldn't be costing more than $8 million per year on average. And if it does, he should be more matchup-proof on defense. (To be clear: Good on Plumlee for getting his money.) It'd be different if the Pistons view him as their starting center. That's problematic in itself if they do.
A 30-year-old Plumlee doesn't fit the tenor of a rebuilding squad with veteran bigs already in place, and this signing will look much worse if it contributes in any way to Christian Wood landing somewhere else. The latter scenario remains to be seen, but even if you remove that from the equation, Detroit's line of thinking here makes little sense unless it's participating in some sort of sign-a-Plumlee-or-Zeller bingo tournament on the side.
Grade: F
Lakers Hit Home Run with Wes Matthews Signing
Wesley Matthews is heading to the Lakers on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. This is a huge win for a team that just traded away Danny Green (and a first-rounder) to get Dennis Schroder.
Starting-caliber wings who knock down threes and assume some of the tougher perimeter covers don't typically run bi-annual-exception money. The value here is off the charts. Matthews will inexplicably freelance in the half-court far more than Green, but he reinforced his defensive value while matching up with Jimmy Butler as a member of the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
Though landing Matthews definitely makes the Schroder trade easier to celebrate—people continue to underestimate how important a three-and-D wing like Green remains, wild shooting swings and all—the Lakers still need another stopper-type on the perimeter at this writing.
They currently forecast to have Matthews, a likely re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James as their primary wing defenders. That's a little too sparse, even if Avery Bradley sticks around.
Grade: A+
The Heat Made an Interesting Meyers Leonard Decision
Meyers Leonard will be sticking with the Heat on a two-year, $20 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The latter season will be a team option, per the Associate Press' Tim Reynolds.
Treating this as a one-year deal definitely improves the optics, but a level of WTF-ness still lingers. Leonard hit more than 41 percent of his treys while starting in all except two of his 51 regular-season appearances, but he barely played during Miami's push to the Finals.
Shifting circumstances dictated some of his absence. He suffered a sprained left ankle in early February, and by the time he returned, when the NBA began its Disney World restart, the Heat had traded for Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala and favored playing more one-blg lineups.
Bringing back Leonard could signal Miami doesn't plan to stick with that model all year. And again: The team hasn't jeopardized any of its 2021 spending power with this deal.
It is nevertheless bizarre to spend so much on someone who doesn't project to have a consistent role and at the very least probably becomes less of a factor in the postseason. This stands to change if the Heat move Kelly Olynyk and don't re-sign Crowder or Derrick Jones Jr., but for now, it's mostly curious.
Grade: C
Miami Juggles the Present and Future with Dragic's Return
Goran Dragic cares not for your league sources. He announced his return to the Heat on Twitter.
Miami is signing him to a two-year, $37.4 million deal, with a team option on the second season, according to Shams Charania of the The Athletic and Stadium. This move, right down the contract structure, felt inevitable, but that doesn't render it any less of a win.
Dragic was excellent during the regular season and turned it up a notch during the playoffs, averaging 19.1 points while dropping in 50.9 percent of his two-pointers. Paying him carries some risk going into his age-34 campaign, given his injury history and that he's coming off a left plantar fascia issue, but the Heat exited the Finals needing another shot creator even when factoring in Dragic's likely return. Keeping him around was a must without a viable contingency.
That this is a one-plus-one with a team option makes it a no-brainer from Miami's perspective. It retains the chance to maximize 2021 cap flexibility but can also bring back Dragic should Giannis Antetokounmpo and other prospective free agents appear to be off limits.
Grade: A+