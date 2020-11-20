Grading Every 2020 NBA Free-Agency Signing

0 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Press pause on your post-NBA draft takes. Free agency is now beckoning, and it promises to be wild.

If the start of the Association's transaction period is any indication, free agency is actually going to be wilder than wild. Cap space is in short supply, but teams are already flexing their trade muscles, and a smattering of unexpected scenarios continue to bubble toward the surface.

Keeping up with the frantic chain of events yet to come can be overwhelming. Don't sweat it. We're going to be here every step of the way, offering the latest updates and dropping takes galore, all in real time.

So strap in and find your favorite source of caffeine. Free agency is here, and a tumult of surprises, small and seismic, are coming with it.