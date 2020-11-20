    John Wall Trade Rumors: Wizards PG 'Has Made It Clear' He Wants to Be Moved

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall works out prior to an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    John Wall is demanding out from the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.  

    The Wizards' star point guard was recently connected to trade rumors for Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and has seemingly been out of sync with Washington's front office. 

    Wizards' general manager Tommy Sheppard recently told ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast that the team was going to build around shooting guard Bradley Beal moving forward.

    According to Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington, Wall was caught off-guard by those comments.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

