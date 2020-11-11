Predicting the NBA's Top 5 Stars over the Next 5 Seasons

4 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Having Nikola Jokic above AD will surely ruffle some online feathers, but consider the following.

Jokic is two years younger. The two big men have the same box plus/minus over the last three seasons. Davis' team was actually worse with him on the floor in 2019-20, while the Denver Nuggets were significantly better with Jokic. And, perhaps most striking, users voted overwhelmingly for Jokic when his numbers were in a blind comparison against AD's.

Davis obviously has the edge on defense, but Jokic's shortcomings there are wildly overblown. He's never posted a below-average defensive box plus/minus. And in all five of his seasons, the Nuggets have allowed fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

He struggles when switched onto guards on the perimeter, and he'll never lead the league in blocks, but Jokic is generally in the right place, takes up plenty of space inside, dominates the defensive glass and has quick hands.

He's tied for third in NBA history among 7-footers in steal percentage.

But again, defense isn't where Jokic distinguishes himself. That happens on the other end, where he's one of the game's best offensive engineers and passers.

Few players across league history possess the kind of vision and passing ability Jokic has. That he runs the offense from the center position allows the Nuggets to essentially play positionless everywhere else.

He can hit the three (33.8 percent from there in the regular season and 41.6 in the playoffs), dominate in the post and even do damage in the mid-range.

Jokic is a truly dominant offensive player who actually provides value on the other end too. Over the last two seasons, the 25-year old has averaged 23.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks per 75 possessions.