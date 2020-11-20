Report: Enes Kanter Traded from Celtics to Blazers in 3-Way Deal with Grizzlies

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Enes Kanter is reportedly heading back to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland landed the big man in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Memphis will receive Mario Hezonja and rookie Desmond Bane, while Boston will receive a future Memphis draft consideration.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports provided more details:

Kanter played for the Trail Blazers for part of the 2018-19 campaign and is apparently pleased with this move:

The 10-year veteran has also played for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks in his career and is someone who can post a double-double while providing important secondary offense on the blocks.

The Turkey native averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season on Boston while playing 16.9 minutes, the lowest since his third season in the league. During his 23 games with the Blazers, he averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 boards in 22.3 minutes per game while helping Portland reach the Western Conference Finals, where it eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors.

This is not the only notable move Portland has made in the early portion of the offseason.

Wojnarowski reported it landed forward Robert Covington in a trade with the Houston Rockets as well. Frontcourt depth was a problem last season as Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic dealt with injuries, which left plenty of responsibility for Hassan Whiteside.

Kanter gives the Western Conference contender another player to help down low even if guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are still expected to carry the offense.