    Knicks Rumors: Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Interests NY in Trade After NBA Draft

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley plays against the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Malik Beasley was a productive scorer for the Minnesota Timberwolves down the stretch last season, but the 23-year-old is reportedly on the trade block.

    Per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks are among "several interested teams" after the T-Wolves made Beasley available in a potential deal. 

    Beasley's status for the upcoming season is unclear at this point because of issues away from the court. He was charged in October with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office

    Beasley was accused of pointing an assault rifle at a family when they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour in September. 

    "We're aware of the situation involving Malik and in the process of gathering more information," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said in a statement, via the Associated Press.

    Beasley's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. 

    Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Minnesota did extend a qualifying offer to Beasley that will make him a restricted free agent. The move allows the Timberwolves to match any potential offer sheet he receives. 

    Minnesota acquired Beasley in February as part of a four-team trade involving the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 20.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting in 14 games after the deal. 

    The Knicks are trying to establish a new identity under team president Leon Rose and first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau. They finished last in the Atlantic Division in 2019-20 with a 21-45 record and have missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. 

