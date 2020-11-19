Lakers News: Latest on Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley Free-Agency Rumors and More

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers took a big step toward reloading for another championship run by trading for Dennis Schroder, now the attention shifts to which pieces from the championship team will be coming back.

Paying out big money to LeBron James, and presumably, Anthony Davis, leaves the Lakers with precious little cap flexibility to fill out the rotation. Several of the key pieces who contributed last season could be on their way out as many can make more money elsewhere.

Names like Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all contributed to varying degrees to the team that brought home the championship.

All three will have to decide whether they want to run it back with their team or move on for more money, a bigger role or a shot at another championship with another team.

As free-agency quickly approaches here's the latest on all three of their situations.