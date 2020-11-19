Lakers News: Latest on Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley Free-Agency Rumors and More

Lakers News: Latest on Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley Free-Agency Rumors and MoreNovember 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers took a big step toward reloading for another championship run by trading for Dennis Schroder, now the attention shifts to which pieces from the championship team will be coming back.
Paying out big money to LeBron James, and presumably, Anthony Davis, leaves the Lakers with precious little cap flexibility to fill out the rotation. Several of the key pieces who contributed last season could be on their way out as many can make more money elsewhere.
Names like Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all contributed to varying degrees to the team that brought home the championship.
All three will have to decide whether they want to run it back with their team or move on for more money, a bigger role or a shot at another championship with another team.
As free-agency quickly approaches here's the latest on all three of their situations.
Atlanta Hawks in "Pole Position" to Land Rondo
"Playoff Rondo" was a big contributor to the champions, especially in the finals where he posted a 16-point, 10-assist line in Game 2 before putting up 19 points and four assists in the closeout Game 6.
It certainly doesn't look like he'll be putting in a repeat performance. If the team's move to acquire Dennis Schroder wasn't enough to indicate that the rumor mill has generated two possible destinations for the veteran point guard and he could have a decision to make.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Atlanta Hawks are in the "pole position" to sign both Rondo and Danilo Gallinari when free-agency begins. That coincides with a report from Frank Isola of ESPN that the Hawks will offer him a two-year, $15 million deal when free agency begins.
However, Isola also notes that Rondo is looking to find his way onto the Clippers which could set up an interesting duel if both Los Angeles teams make it to the Western Conference Finals next season.
Either way, it's a good bet that Rondo will not be donning the Purple and Gold next season.
Avery Bradley Wants to Stay but Wants Long-Term Deal
Avery Bradley is like the anti-Rondo in that he had nothing to do with the playoff run—he opted not to join the team in the bubble for family reasons—but was solid in his regular-season run with the team. He started 44 games, averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three.
His defense and shooting make him an ideal three-and-D wing for any contender but the Lakers also showed they can survive without him in winning the title with J.R. Smith in his stead.
That has to be weighing on him as he tries to figure out whether to accept or decline his player option by Thursday. In an appearance on the “Mason and Ireland” show, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Bradley, "would like to stay in Los Angeles, but he wants another deal. He only has one year on this deal."
As it stands right now the only salary the Lakers have on the books beyond this coming season is LeBron James so the team has the means to commit beyond 2021 if they are so inclined. But whether they would want to when Bradley is going to turn 30 this season is up for debate.
At least a few teams have been mentioned as possible suitors should the Lakers not acquiesce to his request and Bradley chooses to leave.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported both the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are interested in his services if he opts out.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Re-Signing "Foregone Conclusion"
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be declining his $8.5 million player option and teams are "under (the) impression he's open to offers".
Losing KCP would be significant. He proved a valuable member of the starting lineup in the playoffs, starting 21 games and leading all non-Davis and LeBron scorers with 10.7 points per game. He tied with James for three-pointers per game in the postseason as well.
With Danny Green on his way to Oklahoma City in the Schroder trade, Caldwell-Pope is the best shooter they have among their role players.
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes that KCP finding his way back on the Lakers is a "foregone conclusion," in an appearance on The Jump.
The Lakers had an obvious countermeasure to losing Rondo. They've actually upgraded the point guard position with the younger Schroder. They've already proven they can win without Bradley. Losing KCP is a development the Lakers would need to work hard to cover up.