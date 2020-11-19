Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Miami Heat appear to be in good shape to make another run to the NBA Finals.

Miami returns a bulk of its scoring production and it added depth down low by selecting Precious Achiuwa in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.

Miami's biggest offseason question involves the potential return of Goran Dragic. If the 34-year-old was not injured at the start of the NBA Finals, the Heat may have had a chance to knock off the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic is viewed as one of the top unrestricted free agents, so Miami may have to fight off interest elsewhere to retain the veteran point guard.

Although the Heat have plenty of young shooters on their roster, they should make a run at one of the top experienced perimeter players available.

Danilo Gallinari is likely leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder and he could be a perfect fit for the reigning East champion.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Players Heat Should Target In Free Agency

Goran Dragic

The top name on Miami's free-agent wish list has to be a player it is more than familiar with.

Dragic was fantastic in the postseason and appears to have a few years left of playing at an elite level. He averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 34.6 percent from beyond the arc inside the Orlando bubble.

If he returns, the 34-year-old will still be a secondary piece to Jimmy Butler and could eventually lose playing time to Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson.

But that is a risk Dragic should be willing to take since Miami presents his best opportunity to win a championship at this stage in his career.

The top teams in the East either have moves lined up to improve their backcourts, or have young players already in place that Dragic would not supplant.

Over in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers do not have the cap space to afford a high-profile guard once they finalize a new deal for Anthony Davis.

Miami would be wise to give Dragic a deal worth one or two years because of his age. If that occurs, the Heat could still benefit from his veteran presence and not rush the continued development of Herro and Robinson, who can contribute in similar roles to last season.

Danilo Gallinari

Gallinari is the ideal target for a team like the Heat that shoots three-pointers at a high volume.

Gallinari shot over 40 percent from three-point range in each of the last two seasons, one with the Los Angeles Clippers and the other with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If the Heat land the 32-year-old, they would upgrade the part of their starting lineup vacated by Jae Crowder's free agency.

Gallinari may come at a more expensive cost than Crowder, but the upgrade would be worth it with all the moves the other East contenders have been making.

Milwaukee is in the process of upgrading its starting five around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston's young core will get a year better, Brooklyn's stars will be healthy and Toronto will be in good shape if it holds on to Fred VanVleet.

A potential starting five of Dragic, Herro, Gallinari, Butler and Bam Adebayo would be among the best in the East and should set Miami on the course to repeat as East champion.

Even if the Heat land Gallinari and fail to keep Dragic, it would be viewed as a successful offseason. In that case, Miami would improve its shooting prowess and answer the upgrades made elsewhere in the East.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.