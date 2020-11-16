James Harden Trade Rumors: Nets, 76ers the 'Top Desired' Teams for Rockets Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden "wants to be on a contender elsewhere," and the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are "believed to be his top desired trade destinations," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

However, Charania said the Rockets are "fully comfortable" going into the season with both Harden and Russell Westbrook on the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

