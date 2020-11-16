Hawks Rumors: ATL 'By Far the Most Active Team' in Pre-NBA Draft Trade Talks

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have a young star in Trae Young and some intriguing pieces around him, and it sounds as though the team is ready to transition from rebuilding to starting to compete this season.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, "The Hawks are by far the most active team on the trade market, according to opposing front offices. They could attempt to be players for a veteran guard (such as Jrue Holiday or Victor Oladipo), but could also trade down for a younger player and a pick in the teens."

If the Hawks do keep the selection, Givony projected them to take USC big man Onyeka Okongwu:

"Though Okongwu doesn't represent an immediate need with Clint Capela and John Collins in the fold, he is considered by some people around the league to be the best big man in this draft. His defensive versatility as a switch-all, rim-protecting center with a strong feel for the game makes him an excellent fit in the modern game, and he has significant upside to grow into offensively, thanks to his reliable hands and soft touch."

In Young, the Hawks have a franchise cornerstone to build around. In Capela, Collins, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and DeAndre Hunter, they have a number of solid young players surrounding him, but they also have a number of intriguing trade chips they could package with the No. 6 pick to get Young a more veteran star.

Both Holiday and Oladipo would be nice fits next to Young. Both are solid defenders, with Holiday offering secondary playmaking and scoring ability, while Oladipo is a bigger question mark given his injury concerns but was absolutely fantastic in 2017-18, when he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Oladipo was one of the best wings in basketball, and if he wanted to re-sign long-term in Atlanta, it would give the Hawks one of the best backcourts in basketball. At 28, he's also two years younger than Holiday, putting him somewhat closer to the 22-year-old Young's timeline.

But the Hawks don't need to rush into contention either. Alongside Young, Capela is 26, Collins is 23, Hunter and Huerter are 22, and Reddish is 21. The Hawks could make the pick at No. 6 and add to a very intriguing young roster, allowing them to grow together. There will be good players available.

The other issue the Hawks may encounter is that teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, both with veteran stars in place, may also be looking to move off the Nos. 1 and 2 picks, respectively, in exchange for stars who can contribute immediately. Teams with veteran stars may be more inclined to court those picks before engaging with the Hawks on trade talks.

It's setting up to be a fascinating week in Atlanta regardless. It's a win-win for the Hawks, who either will add another star via trade or select a talented prospect at No. 6. Either way, the team is moving in an exciting direction.