Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Michael Jordan 'Wants' Rockets PG on Hornets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly the "most likely" team to land Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Houston Rockets, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Owner Michael Jordan reportedly wants Westbrook, and O'Connor noted it's "unsurprising and understandable" as the 32-year-old would help the team on the court as well as improving TV ratings and attendance figures when fans are able to return.

However, O'Connor reported the Hornets aren't willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in any deal, "so the organization is clearly not overly zealous" to make the trade happen.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers also reportedly are interested in the point guard, per O'Connor, but overall interest is "minimal."

