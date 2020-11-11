    Giants Rumors: Kevin Gausman Accepts $18.9M Contract Qualifying Offer

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020
    San Francisco Giants' Kevin Gausman against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Right-hander Kevin Gausman is staying with the San Francisco Giants and accepting the club's $18.9 million qualifying offer for one year, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan:

    The 29-year-old made 12 starts for the Giants in 2020, tossing 59.2 innings with a 3.62 ERA and 1.106 WHIP with 79 strikeouts on 16 walks. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

