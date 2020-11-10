Tony La Russa to Arresting Officer: 'Do You See My Ring? I'm a Hall of Famer'

Mike Groll/Associated Press

More details about Tony La Russa's February arrest in Phoenix on a charge of driving under the influence have been released.

Per the arrest report obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan, La Russa tried to use his Major League Baseball credentials with the arresting officer.

"Do you see my ring?" La Russa said. "I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person. I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother."

On Monday, Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan reported that La Russa was charged with DUI for allegedly running his car into a curb and "leaving it smoking" on the side of the road in the Phoenix area on Feb. 24.

A spokesman with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ESPN that "there was a delay caused by initially filing it in the wrong jurisdiction."

The case was filed in Maricopa County Justice Courts on Oct. 28. La Russa was named manager of the Chicago White Sox the following day.

A spokesman for the White Sox told Passan they were aware of La Russa's DUI charge when he was hired by the organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a high-ranking White Sox official said La Russa "is in no danger of losing his job, or receiving any discipline by the club."

La Russa, 76, hasn't managed since retiring from the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2011 season.

He has remained around Major League Baseball over the past 10 years, including stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-17) as chief baseball officer and Boston Red Sox (2018-19) as vice president and special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

La Russa began his managerial career with the White Sox from 1979-86.