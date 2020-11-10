    Tony La Russa to Arresting Officer: 'Do You See My Ring? I'm a Hall of Famer'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tony La Russa speaks during an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 27, 2014, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
    Mike Groll/Associated Press

    More details about Tony La Russa's February arrest in Phoenix on a charge of driving under the influence have been released. 

    Per the arrest report obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan, La Russa tried to use his Major League Baseball credentials with the arresting officer.

    "Do you see my ring?" La Russa said. "I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person. I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother."

    On Monday, Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan reported that La Russa was charged with DUI for allegedly running his car into a curb and "leaving it smoking" on the side of the road in the Phoenix area on Feb. 24.

    A spokesman with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ESPN that "there was a delay caused by initially filing it in the wrong jurisdiction."

    The case was filed in Maricopa County Justice Courts on Oct. 28. La Russa was named manager of the Chicago White Sox the following day.  

    A spokesman for the White Sox told Passan they were aware of La Russa's DUI charge when he was hired by the organization. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a high-ranking White Sox official said La Russa "is in no danger of losing his job, or receiving any discipline by the club."

    La Russa, 76, hasn't managed since retiring from the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2011 season.

    He has remained around Major League Baseball over the past 10 years, including stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-17) as chief baseball officer and Boston Red Sox (2018-19) as vice president and special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. 

    La Russa began his managerial career with the White Sox from 1979-86. 

     

    Related

      Tony La Russa to Cop During DUI Arrest: 'Do You See My Ring? I'm a Hall of Famer'

      Tony La Russa to Cop During DUI Arrest: 'Do You See My Ring? I'm a Hall of Famer'
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      Tony La Russa to Cop During DUI Arrest: 'Do You See My Ring? I'm a Hall of Famer'

      FNR TIGG
      via Complex

      OPINION: Time for the White Sox to Cut Bait and Fire Tony La Russa

      OPINION: Time for the White Sox to Cut Bait and Fire Tony La Russa
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      OPINION: Time for the White Sox to Cut Bait and Fire Tony La Russa

      Josh Romanek
      via On Tap Sports Net

      Looks like the White Sox aren’t going to be in the running for Marcus Stroman

      Looks like the White Sox aren’t going to be in the running for Marcus Stroman
      Chicago White Sox logo
      Chicago White Sox

      Looks like the White Sox aren’t going to be in the running for Marcus Stroman

      ThemeGrill
      via ChiCitySports.com Chicago Sports Blog & Forum

      La Russa to Police: 'Do You See My Ring?'

      New White Sox manager said 'I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person' while being arrested for DUI in February

      La Russa to Police: 'Do You See My Ring?'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      La Russa to Police: 'Do You See My Ring?'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report