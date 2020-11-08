Tony La Russa 'Almost Has to Win Next Year' After White Sox Hire, Per MLB Exec

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

When the Chicago White Sox hired Tony La Russa to manage the club for the 2021 season, they did so with high expectations.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported La Russa's White Sox are among the teams expected to be "aggressive buyers" during free agency, and one rival told Olney that the 76-year-old "almost has to win next year."

La Russa, a three-time World Series champion as a manager (Oakland Athletics in 1989 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011) and four-time Manager of the Year, hasn't managed an MLB game since that World Series championship in 2011.

It may take some time for La Russa to adjust in an era of analytics while attempting to connect with players no more than half his age. However, he inherits a Chicago team that qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2008 with a 35-25 record.

Free agency will provide the White Sox with an opportunity to boost their roster, which already features a strong foundation thanks to a number of contract extensions and free-agent signings last offseason. In addition to 2020 MVP finalist Jose Abreu, Chicago packs some pop between shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoan Moncada and outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, the latter of whom is a Rookie of the Year finalist.

Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99 ERA, 1.09 WHIP in 2020) and Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) lead the starting rotation. Keuchel's deal runs through 2022 with a vesting option for 2023, while Giolito is controllable through 2023.

This offseason, the team could look to round out the back end of the rotation. Elsewhere on the mound, Alex Colome, who posted a minuscule 0.81 ERA in 21 appearances (12 saves) is a free agent, so the team could very likely be seeking a new closer.

Since the AL Central is largely in a scramble, with the Cleveland Indians rumored to part ways with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Kansas City Royals (26-34) and the Detroit Tigers (23-35) still finding their way, La Russa could be set up for success in 2021—which, apparently, is a necessity.