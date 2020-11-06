MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Francisco Lindor Trade, Marcus Stroman's Contract

David Dermer/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the most magnetic stars in baseball. His future is also one of the top storylines of MLB's offseason.

The 26-year-old is heading into his final year of arbitration and will be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. Trade rumors have surrounded Lindor for the past year or so, and those wheels are turning once again.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that "several rival teams" have been told the Indians are hoping to trade Lindor before Opening Day.

The Indians have traditionally operated on one of the lowest payrolls in baseball—they had the seventh-lowest payroll in 2020, per Spotrac. While the organization has made some overtures to Lindor regarding an extension, Cleveland's number has not been suitable enough for the star shortstop.

Lindor broke off extension talks in March, telling Jason Lloyd of The Athletic the two sides had "good conversations" but also indicating a deal was never within sight.

Perhaps the Indians were hoping Lindor might be open to lowering his ask after a 2020 campaign in which he had a career-low .750 OPS. Instead, Lindor has doubled down. He said during an interview with Zack Meisel of The Athletic that the Indians could afford to meet his price, saying "It's a billion-dollar team."

However, it would seem Cleveland is more interested in scoping out Lindor's value on the trade market and getting back value rather than failing to reach an agreement and watching him walk next winter.

But there is no telling just what that value will be.

There is no denying Lindor is one of the best shortstops in the game. He hit more than 30 homers in each season between 2017 and 2019 and stole more than 20 bases in the latter two years of that stretch.

Not to mention, Lindor also has a pair of Golve Glove Awards and a Platinum Glove to his name. A slick-fielding, switch-hitting shortstop who can slug would normally demand a massive haul, especially considering Lindor also brings a good deal of marketability with his charisma.

But the circumstances are a little different this offseason. Teams around the league are still grappling with losses suffered as a result of the pandemic.

Additionally, as Nightengale noted, Lindor is estimated to make around $21 million, and no team is going to take on that salary and give up a slew of prospects without having the payroll flexibility to sign the shortstop to an extension. So which teams might show interest?

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix. They have an interesting crop of prospects and plenty of flexibility and could also move current shortstop Corey Seager to second base while making Lindor his de facto replacement once Seager becomes a free agent after next season.

The New York Mets are another team to watch. Billionaire Steve Cohen is on the cusp of finalizing his purchase of the team, and the Mets have a combination of infield assets and controllable, MLB-ready outfield talent who might appeal to the Indians.

Regardless, Lindor is sure to have his share of suitors. Whether he moves this winter or closer to the trade deadline (or not at all) is another question entirely.

Stroman Likely to Decline Qualifying Offer

New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman risked lessening his value on the open market when he elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

However, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Stroman is "leaning toward" rejecting the Mets' $18.9 million qualifying offer (QO) from in favor of a multiyear deal in free agency.

Puma reported some executives in the industry feel Stroman should accept the offer given the uncertainty of the market as well as his decision to sit out. But the reality is that Stroman might be regarded as the second-best starter on the market behind Trevor Bauer. The Medford, New York, native is just 29 with a 3.76 career ERA. His career peripherals are encouraging as well.

Stroman has a 3.64 career fielding independent pitching mark. Although he lacks velocity and is not the same kind of strikeout guy as some of the other pitchers on the market, Stroman has a 58.6 career ground ball rate, per FanGraphs, and rarely gives up home runs. Not to mention, he made his first All-Star team in 2019.

Considering the constant need for starting pitching, Stroman will almost assuredly get a multiyear deal. He might not get the same average annual value as the QO, but perhaps the right-hander prefers the long-term security, especially after already sitting out a year.

The Mets would likely be thrilled for Stroman to take the QO given all their struggles in the rotation last season. But it appears the 29-year-old will test the waters in free agency.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.