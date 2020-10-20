Steve Cohen's Purchase of Mets Reportedly Approved by MLB's Ownership Committee

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Steve Cohen took another step closer toward purchasing the New York Mets.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman and Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Barry M. Bloom reported Tuesday that MLB's Ownership Committee voted 7-1 in favor of approving Cohen as the Mets' next owner.

He still needs to pass a vote of the Executive Council. Then at least 23 fellow owners will need to sign off on the move before the transaction is official.

