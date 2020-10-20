    Steve Cohen's Purchase of Mets Reportedly Approved by MLB's Ownership Committee

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Citi Field is viewed at dusk before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles in New York. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to purchase the Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Steve Cohen took another step closer toward purchasing the New York Mets.

    The New York Post's Joel Sherman and Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Barry M. Bloom reported Tuesday that MLB's Ownership Committee voted 7-1 in favor of approving Cohen as the Mets' next owner.

    He still needs to pass a vote of the Executive Council. Then at least 23 fellow owners will need to sign off on the move before the transaction is official.

              

