LA Dept. of Public Health: Dodgers Organization Has 5 Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revealed that five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization (plus one family member) have tested positive for COVID-19, per Josh Peter and Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"The Dodgers organization continues to work with us during this ongoing outbreak investigation," the department stated to USA Today.



The news dropped 10 days after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrated with his team after its World Series-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tues., Oct. 27 despite learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the evening.

Turner was removed from the Dodgers' 4-2 win before the eighth inning and isolated in a room at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the entire World Series was held.

However, he got back on the field after the game ended and took off his mask at one point. MLB announced earlier Friday that he will not be disciplined for his actions.

Per Peter and Nightengale, it's unclear whether Turner is counted among the five Dodgers organization members to test positive for COVID-19. In addition, most of the people who tested positive were not quarantined in MLB's de-facto bubble in Arlington, Texas during the World Series.

MLB completed a 60-game regular season and 16-team postseason that lasted from July 24 through Oct. 27.

The campaign was not without its issues related to COVID-19 amid the pandemic, with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals notably weathering outbreaks and being forced to play a revised schedule after their seasons were temporarily suspended.

On the flip side, MLB went through all of September and nearly the entirety of October without a new positive COVID-19 case before Turner's.

Next year's Opening Day is scheduled for April 1, 2021.