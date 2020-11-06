Warriors Trade Rumors: GS Won't Move No. 2 Pick for LaMarcus Aldridge, No. 11

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but numerous rumors have emerged that the Dubs may be looking to move the selection.

On Thursday, ESPN's Zach Lowe discussed some buzz he heard from a league source about a potential Warriors deal with the San Antonio Spurs involving the No. 11 overall pick and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (h/t Christopher Denson of Clutch Points). Lowe also threw in his two cents and said the Warriors should not pursue such a deal:

"Someone within the league today texted me, 'Hey, there’s a little buzz about No. 2 to San Antonio for LaMarcus Aldridge and No. 11.' And obviously there’d have to be salary going out [for the Warriors]. And my response was, 'That’s crazy. The Warriors should not do that. You don’t trade the No. 2 pick for LaMarcus Aldridge.'"

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported on SNY's The Putback with Ian Begley that the Warriors were "very open" to moving the No. 2 overall pick. Woj also noted that the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 selection, are interested in trading down as well.

Aldridge, 35, posted 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs last season. He's a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-Pro.

The Warriors could use a big man to round out a starting lineup that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, but sending a No. 2 overall draft pick for a 35-year-old player 14 seasons into his career might be a hefty price, even if Aldridge has been a double-double threat for nearly his entire career.

We'll find out what the Warriors decide to do soon, as the NBA draft will take place virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18. Golden State holds a pair of second-round picks in addition to the No. 2 overall selection.

The 2020-21 NBA season will start shortly thereafter Tues., Dec. 22.