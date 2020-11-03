Rockets Rumors: John Lucas to Sign Contract, Join Stephen Silas' Coaching Staff

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II will remain with the organization under new head coach Stephen Silas, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Lucas has been with the Rockets since 2016 and was reportedly considered an internal candidate to replace head coach Mike D'Antoni following the latter's separation from the club. Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reported Silas had been "working hard" to keep Lucas in his role as director of player development.

The 67-year-old spent more than a decade in the NBA as a player before transitioning to the bench. He's previously worked as head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and, most recently in 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He returned to coaching in 2016 after a six-year layoff when the Houston Rockets reunited him with D'Antoni—who'd hired Lucas as his assistant with the Denver Nuggets during a short-stint in Colorado.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle noted Lucas has formed "close relationships" with many current Rockets players. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Houston star James Harden actually preferred hiring Lucas as head coach.

Keeping Lucas on staff with a larger role, and building on his strong relationships, should help make for an easier transition from Dallas Mavericks assistant to Houston's head coach for Silas.

It's unclear who Silas or the Rockets may be targeting to complete the new staff. Keeping Lucas where he is, however, appears to be a critical notion for both sides moving forward.