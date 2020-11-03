Cowboys Rumors: QB Cooper Rush Could Start over Ben DiNucci vs. Steelers

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly may promote quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad to start Sunday's Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers over Ben DiNucci.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday after Andy Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

The Cowboys lost starter Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in their Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Dalton took over but suffered a concussion in his second start, a Week 7 loss to the Washington Football Team, and DiNucci drew the start in Week 8.

Garrett Gilbert is also reportedly still in the running to start:

Rush (or Gilbert) would mark the fourth different starter in nine games for Dallas.

The 26-year-old Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He left the organization briefly after being claimed off waivers by the New York Giants in May, but he returned Oct. 28, signing to the practice squad after being released by the Giants in late September.

He attempted just three passes in five appearances for Dallas over the previous three seasons.

DiNucci, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, failed to make much of an impact in Sunday's loss to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. He connected on just 21 of his 40 throws for 180 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He added 22 rushing yards.

Gilbert has attempted just six NFL throws since the St. Louis Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He's also played for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

None of the three options are ideal for a Cowboys squad that's trying to overcome a 2-6 start to remain in the playoff race. Their postseason odds are bolstered by a weak division—Philadelphia leads with a 3-4-1 record—but they'll likely need a healthy Dalton to have a chance in the season's second half.

Facing a Steelers defense that ranks fifth in yards allowed (310.7) and first in sacks (30) doesn't help the cause of whomever is under center for Dallas in Week 9.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 10 to give Dalton some extra recovery time before the closing stretch, which includes three division matchups over their final six games.