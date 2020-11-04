6 Free-Agent Targets for Green Bay Packers After 2020 NFL Trade Deadline Passes

0 of 6

Morry Gash/Associated Press

It seems clear by now the Green Bay Packers could use a win-now move or two aimed at shoring up weak points ahead of the season's second half.

Fun as Aaron Rodgers' revenge tour has been at times, it's clear nothing in the NFC North is a guarantee with the Chicago Bears sitting on a 5-3 record and the Packers losing two of their last three.

That's a 1-2 record for Green Bay since an early Week 5 bye, including a 38-10 blowout at the hands of the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a six-point loss to the 2-5 Minnesota Vikings. Without the aid of a bye over a nine-game sprint before a potential playoff appearance, bringing in some outside talent makes plenty of sense.

Given the problems for the defensive front seven and at wideout, several free agents come to mind as possible targets.