5 NBA Teams Better off Tearing It Down

Wait, haven't the Cavs already torn it down?

A 19-46 record would certainly indicate so, although recent roster decisions make it look like the team is trying to win now.

A trade for veteran center Andre Drummond at the deadline sparked a mini-surge in play (4-4 with Drummond, 6-7 after the trade in general) following a 13-39 start to the season.

Kevin Love is somehow still around at age 32 with three years left on his deal, and Cavs general manager Koby Altman noted there is "mutual interest" in 29-year-old Tristan Thompson re-signing with the team in free agency.

Keeping a few veterans on a team trying to develop players is one thing, but actively trading for and re-signing guys in or past their prime isn't typically what rebuilding teams do.

All of the Cavs' cornerstone young talents reside in the backcourt, and the team is in desperate need of a wing or big man to build around and match the timeline of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

Drafting a player like Onyeka Okongwu, Isaac Okoro or Devin Vassell with the No 5. pick would help balance out the backcourt, but the Cavs should be actively exploring trades involving Love and Drummond (assuming the latter picks up his $28.8 million player option).

Love is worth holding on to if teams are asking Cleveland to attach a draft pick to his $30.5 million average annual salary, but Drummond could be an attractive trade piece for teams in search of help at center and looking to clear cap space for 2021.

The Cavs should also be exploring sign-and-trade options for Thompson, helping him get the contract and destination he wants while also bringing back a draft pick or young player in return.