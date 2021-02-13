Justin Turner Re-Signs with Dodgers on Reported 2-Year Contract Worth over $30M

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Third baseman Justin Turner announced Saturday he is returning to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers:

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported it's a two-year contract worth over $30 million.

Turner attracted free-agent interest from numerous teams, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio. The Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers offered multiyear deals, and the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays also expressed interest.

Ultimately, Turner chose to return to the Dodgers for his eighth season in L.A.

Turner, a 12-year MLB veteran, has taken the field for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Dodgers. His best years have occurred in L.A., where Turner signed as a free agent before the 2014 season. He hit a team-high .307 with four home runs, 23 RBI and a .860 OPS in 2020.

Turner has hit .302 and posted an .886 OPS in seven seasons in Los Angeles. He's added 116 home runs, 406 RBI and 177 doubles.

He made the 2017 National League All-Star team and finished in the top 10 in the NL MVP voting in 2016 and 2017.

The Southern California native hit over .300 four times with L.A., including a career-high .340 in 2014.

The 36-year-old has also notably excelled on the postseason stage, hitting .320 with a 1.066 OPS during the 2020 World Series. He's hit .295 lifetime during the playoffs in addition to garnering an .899 OPS.

Adding Turner back into the mix helps the Dodgers keep a World Series core that looked unstoppable at times last season. They're the clear World Series favorites, especially with Turner returning and National League Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer signing with the team.