CM Punk Jokes About WrestleMania; Thunder Rosa Rumors, Satomura to NXT UK

Punk Jokes That He Wants to Open WrestleMania

Fans have speculated about CM Punk returning to the ring ever since he wrestled his final match in January 2014, and while Punk hasn't completely shut the door on a return, he has shown no indication that he is itching to come back, either.

During a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, Punk was asked about returning to face Universal champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 37 next year, and he responded with a humorous answer:

It is well-documented that Punk wasn't happy about never headlining WrestleMania during his time on top in WWE, so his answer to the question was ironically funny.

A match between Reigns and Punk would almost certainly go on last at WrestleMania given the magnitude of it, although it is understandable why a wrestler would want to compete earlier in the show at WrestleMania given that it is the longest pay-per-view every year.

Punk was almost certainly joking about wanting to compete at WrestleMania in any capacity, but Reigns vs. Punk is a match that fans have brought up often in recent months.

Reigns was asked about a potential match against Punk last month during an appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast, and while he didn't have the greatest things to say about Punk, he was open to the idea:

"I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do. But I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if it's willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be into it."

Punk has now been out of the wrestling business as a performer for several years, but he did get involved again last year when he signed on as a contributor for the FS1 show WWE Backstage, which has since been canceled as a weekly show.

There is arguably nothing bigger that can happen in WWE currently than Punk returning for a match, which is why the possibility of WWE exploring it can never be discounted.

Also, with Reigns on top of his game as a heel and aligned with former Punk advocate Paul Heyman, it would add to the intrigue of a Punk return.

WWE, AEW Reportedly Interested in Thunder Rosa

Former NWA Women's champion Thunder Rosa could be on the move, and she will reportedly have no shortage of options.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have shown interest in Rosa.

Rosa held the NWA Women's Championship for 277 days, but she dropped it to Serena Deeb at a UWN Primetime Live event on Tuesday, which suggests she may be on the move.

One could assume that AEW has a leg up in the courtship of Rosa since she competed in multiple matches for AEW since the beginning of last month.

Rosa faced Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out on Sept. 5 for Shida's AEW Women's title, and although Rosa fell short in her attempt to win the belt, she acquitted herself well and showed off her skills to a bigger audience than ever before.

Rosa then worked two more matches for AEW, beating Ivelisse in a singles bout and teaming with Shida to defeat Ivelisse and Diamante.

The 34-year-old Mexican revealed that WWE previously showed interest in her as a referee, but she instead decided to have an MMA fight for Combate Americas and then continued her career as a women's wrestler.

While AEW can offer Rosa some level of familiarity, WWE's women's division is far more advanced at every level and may provide Rosa with an opportunity to become a bigger star than she could in AEW.

Satomura Reportedly Set to Join NXT UK

Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has reportedly agreed to join WWE's NXT UK brand in a multifaceted role.

According to Tokyo Sports (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic), the plan is for Satomura to report to NXT UK in November and serve as both a wrestler and a coach at the WWE Performance Center located in London.

Satomura is no stranger to WWE, as she competed in the second Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018. She advanced to the semifinals, where she lost to eventual tournament champion Toni Storm.

The 40-year-old Satomura has been one of the top women's wrestlers in her native Japan for many years, holding top titles in promotions such as Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

She also held the Progress World Women's Championship, which means she is familiar with the British wrestling scene and could be a good fit in NXT UK.

There is a lot to like about the prospect of Satomura joining NXT UK. For starters, she is considered one of the best women's wrestlers in the world and can have some great matches against the likes of NXT UK Women's champion Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, Aoife Valkyrie and Nina Samuels, among others.

Satomura could also be a huge asset to NXT UK as a coach in terms of teaching some of the less-experienced women at the Performance Center and getting them ready for the big time.

Satomura has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and her presence should pay big dividends for WWE moving forward.

