Roman Reigns on Potential WWE Match vs. CM Punk: 'I Don't Like the Guy'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Universal champion Roman Reigns had some unflattering things to say about CM Punk when asked Tuesday about potentially having a match with the former WWE Superstar.

During an appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast (h/t Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet), Reigns didn't pull any punches:

"I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do. But I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if it's willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be into it."

Punk left WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble and hasn't compete in a pro wrestling match for any company since. He tried his hand at MMA but lost each of his two UFC fights and is no longer an active competitor in that arena either.

He returned to the pro wrestling conversation late last year, though, when he was introduced as a contributor on FS1's WWE Backstage. The show has since been suspended, but Punk made intermittent appearances to give his take on the WWE product.

During his time in WWE from 2006 to 2014, Punk was one of the most successful and popular Superstars in the company. He held the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships multiple times and was involved in high-profile storylines with huge stars such as The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker and Triple H.

Punk seemed frustrated with WWE and the wrestling business when he left in 2014, however, and he had plenty of negative things to say on the way out. While some wrestlers and fans respect his honesty, others see it from a different perspective.

While Punk was complimentary of WWE performers and storylines at times during his tenure on WWE Backstage, he also wasn't afraid to be critical, and it's possible that it may not have rubbed some WWE performers the wrong way.

Reigns is widely regarded as the main locker room leader in WWE, so his words carry a lot of weight. If he has a dislike for Punk, then it's possible a fair amount of other WWE performers feel the same way.

The Big Dog also has experience working with Punk, as he wrestled Punk on several occasions in 2013 and 2014 as part of The Shield, primarily in tag team and handicap matches.

Reigns has come a long way since the early part of his WWE career, and it can be argued that his current work is some of the best stuff he has ever done.

Roman essentially solidified his heel turn at Clash of Champions on Sunday when he beat down his cousin, Jey Uso, so badly that Jimmy Uso had to throw in the towel. Reigns could have won the match at any point but decided to punish Jey when he wouldn't call him the "chief" of their family.

A heel turn was widely assumed when Reigns revealed himself to be aligned with Paul Heyman several weeks ago. Fittingly, Heyman was once Punk's on-screen advocate and has said in the past that they've been friends outside the ring as well.

Reigns may not have much of a desire to work with Punk, but if WWE can convince him to come out of semi-retirement, a program with Reigns makes all the sense in the world given Heyman's link to the Tribal Chief.

