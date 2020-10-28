Moves the Bears Must Consider at the 2020 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 28, 2020
Moves the Bears Must Consider at the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline
The Chicago Bears' disappointing 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams wasn't a sign that their playoff hopes are dashed or they should hit the panic button, but it did highlight their need to hit the phones as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches.
The Bears' stifling defense really wasn't the problem. The defense has allowed 20 points per game this season and was just above that average against a Rams offense that is 10th in the league in yards per play.
What was really troubling was the offensive output. Chicago suffered its second loss of the season because the unit was only able to muster 10 points. It has scored a combined 21 points in the team's two losses.
The offensive line was exceptionally bad. The Rams sacked Nick Foles four times and registered eight quarterback hits, per ESPN's box-score numbers. Paving lanes in the running game was not a strength either as the Bears were forced to throw 40 times and David Montgomery averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.
Allen Robinson was able to catch all four of his targets for 70 yards, but the fact that Chicago only got its best receiver four targets is a symptom of a lack of talent at the position.
These are all problems the Bears have faced throughout the season. The offensive line could use upgrading, and winning with Foles at the helm is going to require weapons surrounding him.
With that in mind, here are a few moves Chicago has to consider before time runs out on the opportunity to upgrade. The Bears have a pick in each round except for the fourth and hold two additional picks in the sixth. Their $10.4 million in cap space means they should be able to make a trade or two work financially.
Add a Receiver
The Bears have one of the most physically gifted and consistent receivers in the NFL in Allen Robinson. However, it's fairly easy for teams to put all of their attention on him as the roster is constructed presently.
He's seen nearly double the targets (70) of the next receiver in the offense, Darnell Mooney who has 37 on the season. The fifth-round pick out of Tulane has been a great story this season, but he's not a legitimate No. 2 option at this point. He only caught three of his seven targets against the Rams forcing Foles to go to his tight ends, which he has done often.
The good news is there should be some options on the market, and the Bears can get a little ambitious or go for a bargain. Among the bigger names that could be targeted are A.J. Green and Will Fuller V.
Green is still talented at 32 years old, but the Bengals haven't made a commitment to him beyond this season. He's also reportedly one of the players who wants out of Cincinnati, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Fuller would likely cost more in draft equity but the Texans might be willing to listen. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and Houston has already committed $22.6 million in cap space to Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks next season.
A cheaper option who might fill the void the Bears have is Bengals speedster John Ross III. He's flashed potential at times throughout his run with Cincinnati but is a non-factor now and could probably be had for next to nothing.
Fill the Void at Left Guard
James Daniels' season-ending injury can't be a season-ender for the Bears. At this point, their inability to protect Foles could be their undoing.
The 31-year-old has proved he can be a successful quarterback in the playoffs, but it has to be under ideal circumstances. That means keeping him upright and giving him weapons. Ideally, Chicago will be able to add a receiver but perhaps just as important is addressing the offensive line.
The group was a sieve on Monday night. Everyone struggled to block Aaron Donald, but he was only responsible for a half-sack so this was more than just the normal difficulties a team has with the dominant interior lineman.
Fortunately, there are some options who could be available and again there's a pricey option and a more reasonable option to address the need.
The pricey one would be Joe Thuney. The Patriots guard is a consistent favorite of Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 77.4 grade so far this season and credits him with giving up zero sacks this year.
The franchise refused to sign the 27-year-old to a long-term deal in the offseason, so he's playing under the franchise tag this season which would indicate they may be willing to hear calls for him.
If the Bears are scared away by Thuney's ankle injury or simply don't want to give up what it would take to bring him in, they could set their sights on Kevin Zeitler.
The Giants star, 30, would have to make the switch from right to left guard, but he's an experienced option who has remained sack-free this season.
Replace Tarik Cohen
Not that the 2019 iteration of the offense was a blueprint for success in 2020 but Tarik Cohen was a bright spot. Mitchell Trubisky could rely on the elusive back from easy yards in the passing game and targeted him often.
The 25-year-old was second on the team in targets with 104, which he turned into 79 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't the most efficient aspect of the offense but it provided some consistency and was essentially an extension of the run game.
With Cohen out for the season, the Bears really haven't replaced that production. Cordarrelle Patterson, a former receiver, is the de facto No. 2 back behind David Montgomery, but he has only been targeted 13 times while Montgomery has seen an uptick in targets. He's up to 33 targets on the year but is being asked to carry the load in the run game.
He hasn't been as effective in that role as would be ideal. He's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry with Patterson averaging almost a full yard less.
Going out and getting a running back who could step into that Cohen role as a pass-catcher to take some of the load off of Montgomery could be a step in the right direction. The Steelers' Jaylen Samuels is a target who comes to mind.
The 24-year-old caught 47 of 57 targets for Pittsburgh last season but has now been relegated to fourth back on its roster this season. He would likely become the Bears' No. 2 back from Day 1 if they brought him in.