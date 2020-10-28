Moves the Bears Must Consider at the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' disappointing 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams wasn't a sign that their playoff hopes are dashed or they should hit the panic button, but it did highlight their need to hit the phones as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches.

The Bears' stifling defense really wasn't the problem. The defense has allowed 20 points per game this season and was just above that average against a Rams offense that is 10th in the league in yards per play.

What was really troubling was the offensive output. Chicago suffered its second loss of the season because the unit was only able to muster 10 points. It has scored a combined 21 points in the team's two losses.

The offensive line was exceptionally bad. The Rams sacked Nick Foles four times and registered eight quarterback hits, per ESPN's box-score numbers. Paving lanes in the running game was not a strength either as the Bears were forced to throw 40 times and David Montgomery averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Allen Robinson was able to catch all four of his targets for 70 yards, but the fact that Chicago only got its best receiver four targets is a symptom of a lack of talent at the position.

These are all problems the Bears have faced throughout the season. The offensive line could use upgrading, and winning with Foles at the helm is going to require weapons surrounding him.

With that in mind, here are a few moves Chicago has to consider before time runs out on the opportunity to upgrade. The Bears have a pick in each round except for the fourth and hold two additional picks in the sixth. Their $10.4 million in cap space means they should be able to make a trade or two work financially.