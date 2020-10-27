Dodgers' Mookie Betts: I Thought I Was Going to Be with Red Sox for Life

Eric Gay/Associated Press

One of the biggest stories of last MLB offseason was the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in a move that surprised the outfielder.

Betts told Sox legend David Ortiz in a video posted to Instagram that he didn't expect to spend his career in Los Angeles.

"I had initially thought that I was going to be a Red Sox for life, but you know, God always has a plan for things," said the 28-year-old, who was drafted by Boston in 2011 and debuted with the Red Sox in 2014.

The Red Sox sent the four-time All-Star, David Price and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for Jeter Downs, Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo as the team was urgent to make a move to avoid paying the 2018 American League MVP a massive extension before he hit free agency. Los Angeles eventually locked down the outfielder with a 12-year, $365 million deal.

Boston struggled without Betts, falling to last place in the AL East this season with a 24-36 record. The Dodgers are now one win away from their first World Series title since 1988 and hold a 3-2 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 6 starts at 8:08 p.m. ET Tuesday.