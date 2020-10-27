The Fiend's Revenge, Lazy Survivor Series Build and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The scent of burning fire and the sound of screams dominated this week's Firefly Fun House, while the name "Randy Orton" ignited a rage in Bray Wyatt along with the phrase "burn the house down."

All hinted at Orton's 2017 feud with Wyatt, in which he betrayed The Wyatt Family en route to winning the WWE Championship.

The Fiend is Wyatt's response to those who have wronged him, and he set his sights on The Viper on Monday just 24 hours after Orton's latest championship victory. He stared down the WWE titleholder before watching as the new champion brawled with Drew McIntyre to close out the show.

With one segment, and without giving away any physical interaction between them, WWE Creative hinted at Orton's post-Survivor Series program in grand fashion. It is not a question of if but rather when The Fiend comes for his title and the revenge that has eluded him for three years.

If McIntyre gets in the way, he will also feel the wrath of The Fiend.

The idea of a layered, three-person feud over the WWE Championship is an intriguing one that brings a much-needed air of freshness to the McIntyre-Orton feud. With The Miz also holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, the main event scene on Raw suddenly feels like the brand's most potentially exciting division.