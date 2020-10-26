    Reigns vs. Orton and More Matches for WWE Survivor Series 2020 Card Revealed

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE will once again pit the champions of Raw and SmackDown against one another at Survivor Series.

    Unlike last year's Survivor Series, NXT won't be represented on the show. The pay-per-view will be headlined by WWE champion Randy Orton vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns and Raw Women's champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      Drew McIntyre kicks off the show after losing the title. Catch up on all the grades and reaction ➡️

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy

      The Charismatic Enigma dishes on his move to Raw, Matt Hardy in AEW and wanting a Willow-Fiend dream match 👀📲

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy
      WWE logo
      WWE

      B/R Exclusive x Jeff Hardy

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the WWE Universe

      👀 Orton vs. Edge set up for WM37? 👏 Jericho congratulates Undertaker 🤕 Heath Slater suffers injury

      Around the WWE Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Next for Orton, Reigns After HIAC?

      We predict what happens next for Raw and SmackDown's top champions

      What's Next for Orton, Reigns After HIAC?
      WWE logo
      WWE

      What's Next for Orton, Reigns After HIAC?

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report