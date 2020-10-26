Reigns vs. Orton and More Matches for WWE Survivor Series 2020 Card Revealed

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will once again pit the champions of Raw and SmackDown against one another at Survivor Series.

Unlike last year's Survivor Series, NXT won't be represented on the show. The pay-per-view will be headlined by WWE champion Randy Orton vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns and Raw Women's champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

