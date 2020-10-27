NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matt Ryan, Evan Engram, More Ahead of DeadlineOctober 27, 2020
NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matt Ryan, Evan Engram, More Ahead of Deadline
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, a number of teams in the bottom tier of the league standings are making headlines in the rumor mill.
The New York Giants are trailing in an unimpressive NFC East at 1-6, though the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles are just 2-4-1. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals have only one win apiece. Those teams can at least take comfort from the fact that they aren't the New York Jets, who have yet to earn a tick in the win column heading into Week 8.
Here are the latest reports regarding possible transactions for struggling teams as the Nov. 3 deadline approaches.
Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, QB/WR, Atlanta Falcons
The 1-6 Atlanta Falcons, who won their only game with a 40-23 defeat of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, will stick with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones amid their struggles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that "teams have tiptoed around Jones," a seven-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Falcons in 2011 out of Alabama. The 31-year-old carries an expensive contract, with a cap hit worth $23 million for next season and no easy out for the Falcons until 2023, per Spotrac. During his time in Atlanta, Jones has worked his way to the top of the Falcons record book as the all-time leader in receiving yards (12,572) and receptions (828).
Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who ranks ninth in NFL history in passing yards with 52,658 yards, has a contract with three years remaining and dead cap hits north of $25 million until his final season.
Even through a disappointing seven games, Ryan leads the league in passing yards with 2,181, while Jones has posted 447 yards and two touchdowns despite missing two games.
With their top quarterback-receiver pairing in place for at least the remainder of this season, the Falcons will have to look elsewhere if they still want to acquire draft capital.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
Despite fielding calls on Evan Engram, the New York Giants will be likely holding on to their top tight end "barring an offer that blows them away," according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Engram, 26, has been quiet this season with 223 receiving yards on 26 receptions only a rushing touchdown through seven games. Per Raanan, one personnel executive noted that "young, talented players always do [have trade value]," but as the 1-6 Giants continue to struggle, they view their former first-round pick as an integral part of their game plan.
"In terms of Evan as a player, we have all the confidence in him possible," coach Joe Judge said after the Giants' narrow loss to the Eagles on Thursday, per Raanan. "We're going to keep giving him the ball, keep making him the focal point of our offense, and we expect him to keep showing up. He did a lot of good things [Thursday] night."
Perhaps the disinterest in parting ways with Engram has to do with the middling return they would get for him.
"I'd say the most they could get for him is a fourth- or fifth-round pick," an NFL talent evaluator told the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "If that."
Houston Texans Shopping Multiple Players
One team that is looking to make some changes is the Houston Texans, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reporting they are "engaged in conversation with a number of teams about dealing veterans." Chairman Cal McNair is reportedly seeking draft picks and cap room while he searches for a general manager to replace Bill O'Brien.
Wide receivers Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks and pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus are reportedly available, while opponents have enquired about running back Duke Johnson and tight end Darren Fells.
Fuller and Cooks lead the team in receiving, with 490 and 427 yards respectively and seven total touchdowns. Fells is the team's top tight end, with 205 yards and three scores on 14 receptions.
"While the likelihood of a blockbuster trade is minimal, there seems to be sufficient interest in enough players to facilitate a transaction or two by the deadline," La Canfora wrote.
Everson Griffen, DE, Dallas Cowboys
As the Dallas Cowboys work to improve their 2-5 record, they have made defensive end Everson Griffen available for a trade, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
The 32-year-old is on a a $3 million guaranteed contract and has posted 2.5 sacks, 20 tackles (three for loss) and six quarterback hits through seven games on a defense that is on track to let up 555 points this season after allowing at least 200 rushing yards in three of its past four outings.
An 11-year veteran, Griffen is in his first season with another team after playing his first 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2010. He discussed the Cowboys' defensive struggles recently:
"I mean, we've had so much change just in our everyday function. I think the important thing is to stay the course. We understand the method and the things we need to do better. This is a process and obviously, we're not exactly where we want to be today. We've been challenged with a lot of moving parts as far as a lot of different players playing. So, we'll continue to work and I do believe we will turn this in the right direction."
SI.com's Mike Fisher reported the team is also "willing to listen to offers" for Griffen's defensive linemate Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley.
However, the Cowboys are not looking to part ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan—head coach Mike McCarthy said the thought "hasn't crossed my mind," according to Fisher.