NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Matt Ryan, Evan Engram, More Ahead of Deadline

Associated Press

The 1-6 Atlanta Falcons, who won their only game with a 40-23 defeat of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, will stick with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones amid their struggles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that "teams have tiptoed around Jones," a seven-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Falcons in 2011 out of Alabama. The 31-year-old carries an expensive contract, with a cap hit worth $23 million for next season and no easy out for the Falcons until 2023, per Spotrac. During his time in Atlanta, Jones has worked his way to the top of the Falcons record book as the all-time leader in receiving yards (12,572) and receptions (828).

Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who ranks ninth in NFL history in passing yards with 52,658 yards, has a contract with three years remaining and dead cap hits north of $25 million until his final season.

Even through a disappointing seven games, Ryan leads the league in passing yards with 2,181, while Jones has posted 447 yards and two touchdowns despite missing two games.

With their top quarterback-receiver pairing in place for at least the remainder of this season, the Falcons will have to look elsewhere if they still want to acquire draft capital.