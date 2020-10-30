How Every NBA Team Should Handle Their Own Free Agents

0 of 30

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the NBA reportedly aiming for a pre-Christmas start to the 2020-21 regular season, we may be on the verge of a truncated offseason the likes of which we haven't seen before.

The draft is scheduled for Nov. 18, giving teams approximately one month to finalize rosters between then and opening night. Compare that to the typical timeframe of around four months between a June draft and October season tipoff.

Cramming much of the offseason, including free agency, into four weeks could lead to chaos. So, it's as important as ever for teams to know how they'll approach their own free agents.

Most teams around the league have big decisions to make when it comes to the continuity of their rosters. Do they look to avoid the chaos and try to bring everyone back? Or, do they embrace this unusual moment and shake things up?

In anticipation of the madness, let's take a look at how each team should generally approach their own free agents.