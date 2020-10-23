What's the Worst NBA Free-Agent Signing of the Past 10 Years?

1 of 6

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

There was no shortage of options for this slideshow, thanks in large part to the unforgettable summer of 2016, when a spike in the salary cap gave teams more flexibility than they knew what to do with.

Some other doozies are sprinkled throughout the decade, though. And the jury's still out on a handful of current deals.

Solomon Hill (4 years, $48 million in 2016)

This was somewhat defensible at the time. Hill was coming off an age-24 campaign in which the Pacers were significantly better when he played. If his three-point shot ever came along, it looked like he might be a solid 3-and-D player. And $12 million a year wasn't egregious in comparison to other salaries doled out in 2016.

J.R. Smith (4 years, $57 million in 2016)

Keeping the title-winning Cleveland Cavaliers intact following their unlikely 3-1 comeback made sense, but at 31 years old, Smith entered the 2016-17 season with only one marketable skill left: a three-point shot that largely abandoned him over the life of this contract.

Brandon Knight (5 years, $70 million in 2015)

Injuries derailed a once-promising career for Knight, who averaged 17.0 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 38.9 percent from three in the age-23 season preceding this deal.

Dion Waiters (4 years, $52 million in 2017)

Waiters had, by far, the best season of his career in a contract year in 2016-17. Even then, he was a below-average player, according to box plus/minus.

DeMarre Carroll (3 years, $21 million in 2019)

You might think Carroll is here for the four-year, $58 million deal he got from the Toronto Raptors in 2015, but it's actually the follow-up that deserves a mention. The San Antonio Spurs not only signed Carroll to this deal, it was part of a sign-and-trade that cost them one of the league's best shooters (Davis Bertans). And Carroll was bought out less than a season in the contract.

Luol Deng (4 years, $72 million in 2016)

After nearly a decade of playing under grinding coaches like Scott Skiles and Tom Thibodeau, Deng showed signs of decline in Miami. And then the Lakers threw $72 million at him ahead of his age-31 season. He was waived just over two years later.

Allen Crabbe (4 years, $75 million in 2016)

In theory, Crabbe should've been a solid 3-and-D rotation player, but he never moved the needle much on defense and the Portland Trail Blazers paid him like a no-brainer starter.

Joakim Noah (4 years, $72 million in 2016)

Like Deng, Noah's legs had been through Thibs' ringer. This kind of commitment heading into his age-31 season was beyond bold. And the New York Knicks wound up waiving him just over two years later. When he can actually get on the floor, though, Noah has shown he can still contribute.

Zach Randolph (2 years, $24 million in 2017)

Heading into his age-36 season, the Sacramento Kings signed Randolph to be one of the veterans who would usher in a new era the youngsters clearly weren't ready for.

Al Horford (4 years, $109 million in 2019)

Horford may still have a bit to give, but the fit with the Philadelphia 76ers was so colossally bad that his contract has rapidly become one of the league's albatrosses.

Chris Paul (4 years, $159.7 million in 2018)

CP3 is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but this much time and money ahead of his age-33 season was an all-in bet that didn't pay off. When things went sour between Paul and James Harden, the Houston Rockets had to attach two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to unload the deal to the Oklahoma City Thunder and take on another burdensome deal (Russell Westbrook's).

Whew... Without further ado, let's get to the bottom five.