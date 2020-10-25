Cam Newton Will 'Absolutely' Remain Patriots QB Despite Benching, Per Belichick

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Following the New England Patriots' 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Cam Newton will remain the team's starting quarterback.

"Yeah, absolutely," Belichick said, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

On Sunday, Newton made his second start since he missed Week 4 due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Last week, he didn't find the end zone, was intercepted twice and was sacked a season-high four times while throwing for 157 yards on 17-of-25 passing.

This week, after he was intercepted three times while completing just nine of 15 passes for 98 yards, Newton was pulled and replaced by Jarrett Stidham heading into the fourth quarter. Stidham wasn't much better in his quarter of action, his second relief outing of the season, going 6-of-10 for 64 yards and an interception.

Stidham also saw the field in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he relieved Brian Hoyer after the veteran was intercepted once and sacked twice while completing 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards.

After the 2019 fourth-round pick stepped in, he was intercepted twice and completed five of 13 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots, apparently with Newton under center, will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.