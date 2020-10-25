McCarthy Calls Out Cowboys for Not Confronting Jon Bostic After Andy Dalton Hit

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expected his team to confront the Washington Football Team's Jon Bostic after the linebacker sent Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton to the locker room following a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday at FedEx Field.

"We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said postgame, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

