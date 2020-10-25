    McCarthy Calls Out Cowboys for Not Confronting Jon Bostic After Andy Dalton Hit

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 25, 2020
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. Dalton left the field after this hit and Bostic was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expected his team to confront the Washington Football Team's Jon Bostic after the linebacker sent Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton to the locker room following a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday at FedEx Field.

    "We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another," McCarthy said postgame, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "It definitely was not the response you would expect."

                      

