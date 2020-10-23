Antonio Brown's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Agreeing to Reported Bucs Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is reportedly back in the NFL.

On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver and Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a one-year deal that will likely have him on the field for a Week 9 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Thoughts immediately turn to fantasy football, and anyone who can add him off the waiver wire should not hesitate to do just that. After all, it's not often a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who is among the best playmakers of his generation is just available this late in the season.

He could also help fantasy players looking to make up for lost production from injuries such as Michael Thomas and others if he performs like he did in his prime.

It is a bit soon to expect Brown to start putting up the same numbers he did on the Pittsburgh Steelers since he hasn't even been on the field since September 2019. He is also going to have to split touches on a loaded Tampa Bay offense that also features Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Ronald Jones II, among others.

With that in mind, don't automatically insert him into the starting lineup in Week 9 just because of what he has done in the past.

There will surely be an adjustment period, and Tom Brady is likely to continue targeting the other pass-catchers until Brown is up to speed. Jones has also established himself as a valuable running back who can control the clock and tempo of a game, which will cut into Brown's targets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is also fair to wonder how long Brown will be available seeing how he played just one game last year for the New England Patriots before they released him following off-field concerns.

All of those concerns mean he is not the home-run addition his resume would suggest, but he is still absolutely worth rostering and monitoring before he becomes a potentially league-altering wide receiver come fantasy playoff time.