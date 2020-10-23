Sam Darnold on Track to Start for Jets vs. Bills After Shoulder Injury

Gail Burton/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said Friday quarterback Sam Darnold is on track to return from a shoulder injury for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Things trending in the right direction," Gase told reporters. "Barring any setbacks, we'll get him going this Sunday."

Darnold suffered the injury in the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. Veteran backup Joe Flacco started losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins as the team's record fell to 0-6.

The 23-year-old USC product had struggled before the health setback. He completed just 59.4 percent of his throws for 792 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 117 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Darnold ranked 29th out of 30 qualified QBs in ESPN's Total QBR (46.4) and received a lackluster 58.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

It's not entirely the quarterback's fault. The front office failed to surround him with enough playmakers, and several of those on the roster, including Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and rookie Denzel Mims, have dealt with injuries of their own.

In addition, running back Le'Veon Bell made just two appearances because of injury before getting released last week. He quickly signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That's left 37-year-old Frank Gore to lead New York's rushing attack.

All of those offensive factors combined with the Jets' 20th-ranked defense has led to six straight losses. Adding to the disappointment is the wide-open nature of the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) leading the way in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era for the New England Patriots.

Getting Darnold back should provide a boost to the team's offense, and the third-year quarterback basically faces a 10-game audition for his job.

If the Jets keep losing and end up with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely be the team's starter to open next season.