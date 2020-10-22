    NBA 2K21 Reveals New Ratings for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and LA Lakers

    Adam Wells
October 22, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.
    2K Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers are still celebrating their 2019-20 title but the makers of NBA 2K21 have been hard at work putting together ratings for the reigning champions.  

    On Thursday, 2K Sports revealed the player ratings for the Lakers starting lineup led by LeBron James (98 overall) and Anthony Davis (96). 

    James and Davis are by far the best players on Los Angeles' roster in the latest version of the game. Danny Green (76), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76) and Alex Caruso (75) round off the Lakers' starting five rankings. 

    When NBA 2K21 was originally released on Sept. 4, James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo were tied with the highest overall rating (97).

    Now that preparations for next season have begun, 2K has given James a one-point bump that makes him the highest-ranked player in the game. The 35-year-old added to his legacy during the playoffs with his fourth championship. 

    Only Michael Jordan (six) has won more NBA Finals MVP awards than James' four. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the six-game series against the Miami Heat

    NBA 2K21 is available on all current-gen systems. It will be available on the XBox Series X and S on Nov. 10, followed by the PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12. 

    Additional player ratings will be made available throughout the day on Thursday. Gamers can keep track of the latest rankings by following NBA 2K on NBA2K" target="_blank">Twitter. 

