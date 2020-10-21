How the San Francisco 49ers Can Survive Brutal NFL Schedule over Next 4 Weeks

0 of 4

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

On the ropes and reeling after consecutive losses, the San Francisco 49ers responded with a dominant 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive and shake off talk about a Super Bowl hangover.

From the opening drive, the 49ers set the tone for Sunday's game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mixed short throws and runs to go down the field for an early score.

San Francisco's offensive line faced some criticism in previous weeks, but the unit came together to open lanes for ball-carriers and neutralize defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The wideouts and tight ends blocked downfield, which allowed pass-catchers to rack up yards after receptions.

At 3-3, the 49ers still have a tough road ahead of them before they have a Week 11 bye. San Francisco will play three of its next four games on the road against teams with a combined record of 14-6. This stretch will show whether the 49ers measure up to playoff-caliber competition or if they're too flawed and injury-riddled for a return to the postseason.

Shanahan announced running back Raheem Mostert (high ankle sprain) and center Ben Garland (calf strain) will "most likely" go on injured reserve.

We'll break down and preview the 49ers' next four opponents with a look at how they can approach each game.