    76ers Rumors: NBA Insider Rips Philly as 'Unorganized' Before Doc Rivers Hiring

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers yells during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers front office was reportedly seen as "unorganized" before hiring Doc Rivers as the team's new head coach.

    According to Jabari Young of CNBC, one NBA staffer said that the Sixers had too many front-office employees with "undefined roles" and struggled with focus on the road.

                                                                                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA Insider Rips Philly as 'Unorganized' Before Doc Rivers Hiring

      NBA Insider Rips Philly as 'Unorganized' Before Doc Rivers Hiring
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      NBA Insider Rips Philly as 'Unorganized' Before Doc Rivers Hiring

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      BS Meter on NBA's Offseason Rumors

      @AndrewDBailey goes through the biggest rumors to see what's legit or not 🤔

      BS Meter on NBA's Offseason Rumors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      BS Meter on NBA's Offseason Rumors

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Blockbuster NBA Trades That Make Sense

      @HughesNBA reveals the deals that would actually be good for both sides 📲

      Blockbuster NBA Trades That Make Sense
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blockbuster NBA Trades That Make Sense

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      The Gastroenteritis Blues: No Daryl Morey, Yes Peter Dinwiddie & Prosper Karangwa | Out Now

      The Gastroenteritis Blues: No Daryl Morey, Yes Peter Dinwiddie & Prosper Karangwa | Out Now
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      The Gastroenteritis Blues: No Daryl Morey, Yes Peter Dinwiddie & Prosper Karangwa | Out Now

      Liberty Ballers
      via Liberty Ballers