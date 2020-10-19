76ers Rumors: NBA Insider Rips Philly as 'Unorganized' Before Doc Rivers Hiring

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers front office was reportedly seen as "unorganized" before hiring Doc Rivers as the team's new head coach.

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, one NBA staffer said that the Sixers had too many front-office employees with "undefined roles" and struggled with focus on the road.

