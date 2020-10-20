Ranking the 10 Most Important WWE Stars on Raw and SmackDown Right Now

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Following the 2020 WWE draft, there has been a shift in power on Raw and SmackDown. Some Superstars now find themselves bigger fish in a smaller pond, while others have to share more of the spotlight than before.

As always within WWE, there is a pecking order. While anything can happen and the lowliest jobber can beat a world champion on a random night, there are certain names who are valued higher than others.

More often than not, there are only a handful of wrestlers the company revolves the show around. Everyone else is left to share the remaining time and focus.

Now that most of the draft moves have been settled, let's look at the top 10 most important Superstars on the Raw and SmackDown brands.