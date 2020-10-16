49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Says Ankle Injury Feels 'Great' Ahead of Rams Game

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said that his ankle feels "great" ahead of his team's Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

"As far as the ankle, it's feeling great this week," Garoppolo said Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "It really is. It's made a lot of improvements, just that couple extra days it consistently gets better. So, just one of those things you have just got to keep working at it."

Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets. He proceeded to miss contests against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles before returning in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

That game went about as poorly as possible for Garoppolo, who completed just seven of 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions. Garoppolo's picks ended the 49ers' final two drives in the first half, and Miami entered the break leading 30-7.

C.J. Beathard replaced Garoppolo after halftime, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained why he made the change:

On Monday, Shanahan told reporters that Garoppolo didn't suffer any setbacks.

"Jimmy came in good. I know he's sore from the first half," he said. "I think his ankle is a little bit sore and his body a little bit from some of the hits that he had. But nothing that made it worse. It was like you would expect after a game. Nothing too bad happened. We got him out of there before that did."

Garoppolo was on the injury report all week, but the Niners listed him as a full participant in practice over the past three days.

The 49ers (2-3) will be looking to break their two-game losing streak against the division rival Rams (4-1), who are second in the NFC West to the Seattle Seahawks.