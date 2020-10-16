Bradley Beal on Finishing Career with Wizards: 'I Want to Be Here'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even with near non-stop speculation about his future, Bradley Beal says he wants to remain with the Washington Wizards throughout his career.

The guard recently discussed his plans on the On the Road with Buck & Phil podcast.

"That would mean the world, man," Beal said of staying with the Wizards (h/t Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype). "I'm a loyal guy. I want to be here. I'm here. I've signed my extension. And that will mean the world to me. That honestly would you know, being able to finish your career in one place? You know, you don't see that in today's game."

The 27-year-old is currently under contract with Washington through at least two more seasons with a player option for 2022-23 after signing an extension last October.

The two-time All-Star was snubbed for league-wide honors this year with the Wizards struggling to a 25-47 record, but he set career highs with 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game.

This type of production on a losing team often leads to plenty of speculation about moves elsewhere.

Some have called for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for the guard, while the Golden State Warriors are also considered a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have given no indication they want to let Beal leave, likely ensuring the guard stays put for now.

Washington has a chance to improve in 2020-21 after back-to-back losing seasons, assuming John Wall can return to full strength after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury. The development of players like Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant could also go a long way toward a return to playoff contention.

An on-court transformation would likely also help encourage Beal to remain with the team well beyond when his current deal runs out.