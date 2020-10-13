5 Takeaways from Cowboys' Win, Andy Dalton's Return in Week 5

0 of 5

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys picked up a divisional win in Week 5 over the New York Giants to move the needle to 2-3 through five weeks.

In the process, though, the Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury. Normally, losing a franchise-tagged passer who set a historical statistical pace over the first four games of the season would be a death blow to the season.

But things are anything if stereotypical for Jerry Jones' Cowboys, a franchise that happens to have one of the league's best backup quarterbacks in Andy Dalton. The veteran came up big in the clutch and now joins a big list of moving pieces (such as injuries and gradual improvements) that play a role in shaping the season-long outlook.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' performance in Week 5 and Dalton's sudden stepping into the spotlight.