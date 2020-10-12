Cowboys' Dak Prescott Reportedly Set for 4-6 Month Rehab After Leg Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Sunday's 37-34 win over the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old was taken immediately to the hospital and underwent surgery. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott's timeline for recovery is four to six months.

"He's good. Been in high spirits all night and morning. Minor setback for a major comeback," a source told Jane Slater of the NFL Network after Prescott had successful surgery.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones released the following statement Sunday following the injury:

"I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Prescott was heading for a career year, throwing for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, though the Cowboys have struggled in the early going, starting 2-3. The team did move into first place in the hapless NFC East with Sunday's win, however.

Andy Dalton will now move into the starting quarterback position for the Cowboys. He spoke about the injury after the game:

"You absolutely hate it for Dak. The way that he was playing this year and everything he's put into it, I hate to see that for him. So, it's emotional. You hate that injuries happen in this game—unfortunately, they're part of it, and I'm definitely praying for him. It's been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works, see how he prepares, and you can see with just the way that he's been playing this year."

Dalton stepped in and helped lead the Cowboys to a game-winning field goal. He'll now be tasked with getting the team into the postseason.