Suns Rumors: 76ers Asst. Coach Kevin Young Agrees to Contract to Join Staff

Kevin Young reportedly will not get a head coaching job yet, but he will change NBA organizations for the 2020-21 campaign.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Young agreed to join the Phoenix Suns as an assistant under head coach Monty Williams. Young was previously with the Philadelphia 76ers in an assistant role and interviewed for their head position before they hired former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

The future appears bright for Phoenix.

The team finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 34-39 record under Williams in the coach's first season at the helm and earned an invite to the league's restart at Walt Disney World Resort. The Suns performed their best in the bubble, going 8-0 during the seeding games and just missing out on the playoffs.

There are a number of young building blocks in place, including guard Devin Booker and big man Deandre Ayton.

Young was an assistant for the 76ers under Brett Brown during the past four seasons. Philadelphia made three straight playoff appearances as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons led the way on the court.

Young also has experience working with Williams, who was an assistant coach for Philadelphia in 2018-19 as the team made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals and lost in Game 7 to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors.

The combination will look to lead Phoenix to the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season.